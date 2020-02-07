SIDNEY — A heat lamp is to blame for a fire that destroyed a barn on Friday afternoon and killed the animals inside, the fire chief said.

The Sidney Fire Department responded to a call at 3:10 p.m. Friday about a fire at 141 Mills Road in Sidney.

Sidney Fire Department Chief Richard Jandreau said that while no people were injured, animals were killed in the fire. The barn burned to the ground despite firefighting efforts, he said.

Belgrade, Oakland, Rome and Smithfield fire departments and Sidney Rescue also responded to the scene.

