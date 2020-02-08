Gabrielle (Gabby) Blanco, of Winthrop, a senior at Winthrop High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship. Blanco is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kimberly Blanco of Winthrop.

Blanco’s consistent efforts in and out of the classroom during her four years at Winthrop make her a deserving candidate for this award, according to a news release from the school. A two-year member of the National Honor Society, she has enrolled in and achieved high honor marks each quarter in Honors, AP, and dual enrollment college classes in each of the four major content areas.

Her academic studies have been recognized in prior years by her teachers for outstanding achievement in English language arts, social studies, science, math and Latin.

Most recently, Blanco was recognized by the teaching staff as Student of the Month for October 2019 for her academics; her involvement and achievement in tennis, soccer, Student Council, and JCL (Latin Club); and her citizenship.

Blanco plans to continue her education at the University of Rhode Island in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Blanco, Principal Campbell and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon Saturday, April 4, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA executive directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler and Richard A. Durost. Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

