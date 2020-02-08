SIDNEY — Maine Arts Academy will host the Maine Music Educators Association District 4 Jazz Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, with 19 groups from seven area schools performing in the Alumni Concert Hall at the academy at 11 Goldenrod Lane.

Participants will include the Messalonskee High School jazz band, Winslow Junior and Senior High School jazz bands and jazz choir, Warsaw Middle School jazz bands and jazz choir, Maine Central Institute bands, combos and jazz choirs, Waterville Junior and Senior High School jazz bands and show choirs, and Lawrence High School jazz band, combo and show choir.

Performances are free and open to the public.

The academy is located on the lakeside campus of the Snow Pond Center for the Arts.

For more information, call the Maine Arts Academy at 618-8908.

