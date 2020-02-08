Thousands Mainers remained without power around noon Saturday, after a thick coating of ice brought down power lines across the state the day before.

Central Maine Power said it had brought in more than 80 extra contractor crews, and expected to restore power to “the vast majority” of customers by late Saturday night.

Estimates of how many customers had lost service fluctuated throughout the day; around 11 a.m., the number on CMP’s outage map stood around 12,000, but then rose to 14,500 around noon. Cumberland and York counties saw the most outages, with more than 2,000 in Harpswell alone.

“Our lineworkers are focused on safe system repairs and power restoration as conditions remain icy and cold,” Matt Sadler of CMP said in a news release Saturday morning. “We are working hard to get all customers restored as quickly as possible; safety for both customers and workers remains our primary concern.”

Meanwhile, in Down East Maine, EMERA Maine, the company that provides electricity to the region, reported only four customers without power on Saturday.

The National Weather Service predicted a sunny day Saturday, with a high of 29 Fahrenheit, below freezing. The air temperature is expected to drop to 5 degrees Saturday night. Rain and snow showers are likely to return Sunday night and Monday morning.

Freezing rain sent cars and trucks skidding on Friday night, but Maine State Police handled just one serious accident, in Saco.

“There were vehicles off the road everywhere – interstates, secondary roads,” said Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Saco Transportation Center is available to those without power who need to charge their cell phones or use the restroom. It will be open until 11:00 PM this evening. The Transportation Center will reopen at 5:05 AM tomorrow. — City of Saco (@sacomaine) February 8, 2020

The most serious crash McCausland knew of took place on I-95 in Saco, when a sedan slid into the path of an oncoming truck, crushing the smaller car’s doors and injuring the driver.

Still, the danger’s not over after the freezing rain stops.

On Saturday, McCausland cautioned motorists to scrape ice off their vehicles before hitting the roads, because, especially on the highway, debris can fly off one car and hit another.

“Motorists should try to do their best to clear their cars off,” he said. “In addition to that, they want to make sure they’ve allowed enough time for their defroster to work, so that it can clear their back and side windows as well.”

The ice storm also knocked out internet service to much of Maine and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon, apparently because of damage to a fiber-optic cable connecting Northern New England to Spectrum’s wider network. The cable company restored customers’ connections Friday night.

