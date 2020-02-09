LEWISTON — The following area students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the Maine College of Health Professions.

They are: Julia Bowen, of Lisbon Falls; Taylor Davis, of Augusta; Valerie Doucette, of Lisbon; Grace Bell, of Phippsburg; Rachel Ingram, of Winthrop; Madison Cuddy, of Jackman; Makayla Maybury, of Turner; Emily Manocchio, of Vassalboro; Vanessa Bragdon, of Augusta; Caitlyn Kenney, of Monmouth; Nicole Perry, of Lisbon Falls; Haley Cuddy, of Jackman; and Gabrielle Richards, of Fayette.

Students must be matriculated in a degree program and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater in order to earn this designation.

