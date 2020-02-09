Mid-Coast Audubon will accept bird seed orders through Saturday, Feb. 22, to raise funds to support bird conservation and education programming.

Orders can be placed by mail-in form available at midcoast.maineaudubon.org.

Seed must be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at one of two locations: Plants Unlimited, 629 Commercial St. in Rockport, or Lincoln County Publishing, 116 Mills Road, Newcastle. Be sure to specify on your order form where you will pick up your seed.

Five varieties will be offered: Black oil sunflower seed $16 for 20 pounds, $29 for 40 pounds; sunflower meaties (hulled) $28 for 25 pounds, or $47 for 50 pounds; melody mix $14 for 20 pounds, or $23 for 40 pounds; thistle (Nyger) $10 for 5 pounds; and suet blocks, $2 each.

According to MCA President, Susan Schubel, “The Bird Seed Sale is an important fundraiser for the organization as all of our events are offered free to the public. Proceeds from this sale support our school and library feeder station program, speaker fees for our library programs, maintenance and repairs on our preserves, funds for our environmental education grants for teachers and birders, and more,” according to a news release from the organization.

Mail order forms by Feb. 22 to “Seed Sale Sue,” 12 Audubon Road, Bremen, ME 04551.

For more information, contact Schubel at [email protected] or 380-1370.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: