Three people are dead and two seriously injured, following a one-vehicle crash on Hinckley Road in Clinton this morning.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said around 10:30 a.m. that the crash occurred just after 7 a.m.

Workers are moving car into the tow truck bed after single car crash in Clinton that killed three, injured two in Clinton at 7am this morning. Morning Sentinel photo by Amy Calder

A team of troopers and accident reconstructionists are at the scene, working with Clinton police on the crash, according to McCausland.

“Our investigators are still at the scene and there will be more information later in the day,” he said.

Single car was involved in crash that killed three, injured two in Clinton at 7am this morning. Morning Sentinel photo by Amy Calder

McCausland declined to comment at this time on the ages and names of the victims.

“This what I have at this point. We obviously will have more information later in the day as things become clear as to what happened,” said McCausland.

 

This story will be updated. 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
clinton maine, clinton police, fatal crash, Maine State Police, morning sentinel

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles