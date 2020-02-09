Three people are dead and two seriously injured, following a one-vehicle crash on Hinckley Road in Clinton this morning.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said around 10:30 a.m. that the crash occurred just after 7 a.m.

A team of troopers and accident reconstructionists are at the scene, working with Clinton police on the crash, according to McCausland.

“Our investigators are still at the scene and there will be more information later in the day,” he said.

McCausland declined to comment at this time on the ages and names of the victims.

“This what I have at this point. We obviously will have more information later in the day as things become clear as to what happened,” said McCausland.

