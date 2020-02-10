WINTHROP – Longtime school administrator James Hodgkin has been hired as the new superintendent for Winthrop Public Schools, officials announced Monday.

A Monday newsrelease from Winthrop Public Schools said Hodgkin is currently the principal at Houlton Middle and High School, and has 34 years of experience in school administration. Hodgkin has served as superintendent ,including eight years in Gardiner-based Regional School Unit 4, six years in the former Mexico-based MSAD 43 and a year as the per diem superintendent in Fayette.

The current Winthrop superintendent, Cornelia Brown, is working on an interim basis. Hodgkin will take over on July 1.

Hodgkin said he was excited to get started in Winthrop and work with the community and town officials.

“I have come to know many people who are connected with Winthrop Schools and the Winthrop community,” he said in a statement. “I have been impressed with the sense of pride that exists, and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”

Hodgkin has a bachelor of science in secondary education from the University of Maine at Farmington, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Maine and a certificate of advanced studies in educational administration from the University of Maine.

