WHITEFIELD — The Whitefield Select Board has decided against putting a question on the annual March town meeting ballot asking whether adult-use marijuana stores should be permitted in town.

Board Member Charlene Donahue said the prevailing opinion after a long discussion at the Feb. 4 Select Board meeting was that the town’s code of ordinances was not ready for the local allowance of adult-use marijuana establishments.

Donahue said the issue could be out to voters within the next two years, after important zoning and ordinance questions are answered.

Donahue said the town lacks zoning policies other than those enforced by the state, so those policies would have to be crafted before allowing adult-use marijuana establishments from opening.

Instead of allowing such establishments and then putting up a moratorium while rules were put in place, the Select Board favored waiting and figuring out the best way to proceed over the next year or two.

The Kennebec Journal reported in January that Whitefield voters are likely split on the issue, as shown by various surveys and the statewide vote in 2016.

Whitefield voters rejected Question 1 — “An Act to Legalize Marijuana” — in a vote that saw 758 residents oppose it and 664 vote in favor.

A survey in 2017, however, revealed a slight change of heart. Select Board Chairperson Lester Scheaffer said the survey, taken after the 2017 town meeting found 42 people were in favor of recreational marijuana in Whitefield, while 27 were not.

Board Member Bill McKeen said last month a survey at last year’s town meeting showed residents preferred cultivation facilities, testing facilities and manufacturing facilities — but not marijuana retail store — be in town.

Last month, resident Linda Russo, owner of the Maine Alpaca Barn, said she was not in favor of adult-use marijuana in Whitefield, although she supported the use of hemp and cannabidiol products, also known as CBD. She said if marijuana were legalized in Whitefield, she would be worried about people using it while driving.

Resident Judy Maldovan said in an interview last month she saw the benefits of medical marijuana, but was a little more skeptical of adult-use pot.

Ultimately, she said, marijuana may be just as harmful as cigarettes and alcohol, which are readily available at stores.

