PRESQUE ISLE — The following students were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Highest honors list: Bethany Laura McAvoy, Bryan Kristofer Lumbra and Callie Morgan Rogers, all of Waterville; Cassandra Rose Demers, of Winslow; Cassidy Marie Spencer, of Litchfield; Forrest Qua Bates, of Harmony; Nicholas Alan Clark, of Athens; and Tracy Lea Dean, of Pittsfield.

High honors list: Brynne Rylee Matula, of Albion; Deborah Jean Klane, of Fairfield; and Paul David Kaplan, of Embden.

Honors list: Marissa Jean Carpenter and Zackary James McAllister, both of Winslow; Timothy Zachariah Speropolous, of Waterville; Emily Ann Blauvelt, of Madison; Hannah Colleen Harmon, of Jackman; Hunter Jade Mercier, of Fairfield; Mariah Ann Dunbar and Sarah Nicole Kelsey, both of Canaan; Matthew D. Dyer, of Palmyra; Taegan Deane Tatakis, of North Anson; and William Christopher Stinson, of Norridgewock.

