WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced the following students were named to its second quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — Highest honors: Richardsky Adoux, Liam Bartlett, Katrina Larsen, Travis Smith and Koki Ura.
High honors: Titus Foshay and Koyumi Okazaki.
Honors: Stevo Kruta, Angel Lee, Nathan Riportella and Jumpei Sakaguchi.

Juniors — Highest honors: Elena Hassele, Isaac Smith, Sopheaknith (Tim) Thoung and MaryJo Wadsworth.
High honors: Hunter Doyle, Evan Lafountain, Dave Louis and Chloe Riportella.
Honors: Thomas Fortin, Dragan Jovanovic, Gavin MacDonald, Tessa Nash, Emily Veilleux-Shankar and Jiahao (Ben) Zhang.

Sophomores — Highest honors: Joshua Dow, Faith Sweetser and Nicholas Zimba.
High honors: Caleighann Libby.
Honors: Gabriel Burgett, Gunnar Hendsbee, Hannah Hubbard, Lens Louis, Ridza Louis, Aiden Sherwood and Isaiah Simoneau.

Freshman — Highest honors: Mya Chadburn, Kaylan Haber, Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.
High honors: Robert Bowman.
Honors: Shivon Larsen and Katelyn Rose.

Eighth grade — Highest honors: Brianna Hubbard.
Honors: Isabella Baker, Trinity Brann, Hunter Bussell and Caleb Sherwood.

Seventh grade — Highest honors: Owen Chadburn, Briley Dixon, Holly Lindeman, Peyton Reckards and Alexander Tompkins.
High honors: Noah Matthews.
Honors: Karissa DeWitt, Silas Hassele, Keira Rancourt and Sage Ullrich.

