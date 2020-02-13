WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced the following students were named to its second quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — Highest honors: Richardsky Adoux, Liam Bartlett, Katrina Larsen, Travis Smith and Koki Ura.

High honors: Titus Foshay and Koyumi Okazaki.

Honors: Stevo Kruta, Angel Lee, Nathan Riportella and Jumpei Sakaguchi.

Juniors — Highest honors: Elena Hassele, Isaac Smith, Sopheaknith (Tim) Thoung and MaryJo Wadsworth.

High honors: Hunter Doyle, Evan Lafountain, Dave Louis and Chloe Riportella.

Honors: Thomas Fortin, Dragan Jovanovic, Gavin MacDonald, Tessa Nash, Emily Veilleux-Shankar and Jiahao (Ben) Zhang.

Sophomores — Highest honors: Joshua Dow, Faith Sweetser and Nicholas Zimba.

High honors: Caleighann Libby.

Honors: Gabriel Burgett, Gunnar Hendsbee, Hannah Hubbard, Lens Louis, Ridza Louis, Aiden Sherwood and Isaiah Simoneau.

Freshman — Highest honors: Mya Chadburn, Kaylan Haber, Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.

High honors: Robert Bowman.

Honors: Shivon Larsen and Katelyn Rose.

Eighth grade — Highest honors: Brianna Hubbard.

Honors: Isabella Baker, Trinity Brann, Hunter Bussell and Caleb Sherwood.

Seventh grade — Highest honors: Owen Chadburn, Briley Dixon, Holly Lindeman, Peyton Reckards and Alexander Tompkins.

High honors: Noah Matthews.

Honors: Karissa DeWitt, Silas Hassele, Keira Rancourt and Sage Ullrich.

