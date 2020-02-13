WATERVILLE — The Kennebec Water District was working Thursday morning to fix a large water main break downtown that created loss of water pressure in the city, Winslow and Vassalboro.

The Waterville Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page early Thursday notifying the public of the issue.

“On top of this, the break has made the section of Appleton Street behind the Waterville Public Library unsafe for vehicle traffic and it’s currently shut down,” the police department post says.

Appleton Street alongside the library remained closed by 9 a.m. as an excavator dug down to reach the broken pipe.

Calls made Thursday morning to the office and cell phones for Roger Crouse, general manager of the Water District, were not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: