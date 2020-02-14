BRIDGTON — Defending state champion Edward Little sits in first place after the first day of the Class A Alpine skiing state championships at Shawnee Peak.

The Red Eddies finished the girls giant slalom Friday with 722 points, two ahead of Mt. Blue’s 720.Oxford Hills and Fryeburg are tied for third (700 points).

Windham’s Sarah Hare claimed the girls individual giant slalom title.

Edward Little’s top finisher is Jordan Cummings, who placed ninth in the GS. Teammate Miranda Chadbourne came in 12th and Courtney Larson 17th.

Taylor Gordon took fifth for Mt. Blue, while Oxford Hills had two top-10 showings, Elizabeth Dieterich was eighth and Isabella DeVivo was 10th.

Falmouth’s AJ Noyes is the Class A boys giant slalom state champion, leading the Yachtsmen to a nice first day lead with 774 points.

Mt. Blue is second (749 points), led by the seventh-place finish of Eli Yeaton. Joshua Smith came in 11th and Gurney Alexander was 17th.

Thomas Bancroft placed sixth and Mario DeVivo 10th for Oxford Hills, which is sixth with 699 points. Edward Little is 10th with 655 points. Connor Brann was the REd Eddies’ highest finisher, coming in 17th.

The boys and girls slalom competition will be held Saturday at Shawnee Peak.

