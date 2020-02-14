BANGOR — The Waterville Senior High School girls basketball team forced 29 Ellsworth turnovers to take a 65-32 win in the Class B North quarterfinals Friday at the Cross Insurance Center.

No. 2 Waterville, now 18-1, will face No. 3 Presque Isle in the semifinals Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Sadie Garling led Waterville with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Maddie Martin had 15 points for the Purple Panthers.

 

