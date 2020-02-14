AUGUSTA — A Republican member of the state ethics commission has stepped down, leaving the panel with just three of the five members it is authorized to have as Maine heads into the 2020 election cycle.

Bradford Pattershall, an attorney from Freeport, is running for the Maine Senate District 24 seat and by law cannot also serve on the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. That leaves the regulatory board with two Democrats and one Republican.

The commission, oversees a staff that administers campaign finance, lobbying disclosure and Maine Clean Elections Act laws, issuing fines for violations and offering training seminars. For nearly two years the panel been working with just four members, with a vacancy in the seat designated for a person who is not enrolled in a major political party.

Although the commission often reaches consensus in its findings, Chairman William A. Lee III, a Democrat from Waterville, raised concerns about a depleted membership even before Pattershall’s resignation. Lee warned in November that a weakened commission could leave it ineffective and unable to do its job.

Under state law, House Republican leaders are responsible for putting forward a nominee to replace Pattershall, while all four State House party caucuses and Mills need to agree on a nominee to replace the commission’s independent member.

Lindsay Crete, the press secretary for Mills, said the governor has urged Republican House leaders to move quickly on finding a replacement for Pattershall. Crete said Mills is still talking with caucus leaders about a candidate to fill the independent seat on the panel.

“The Governor believes the Commission, which serves an important function in protecting the integrity of our democratic system, operates best when all the seats are filled by qualified individuals,” Crete said in a prepared statement. “And she hopes to have that done by the end of this legislative session at latest.”

John Bott, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus, said in a written statement Friday that the party is working to find a replacement for Pattershall. “House Republican leadership has been in contact with the Governor’s office and expect to provide them with potential candidates very soon,” Bott said.

The new vacancy comes with primary or general election campaigns looming for all 186 seats of the Legislature, as well as fundraising efforts for two significant statewide ballot measures.

In recent years the commission has played a key role in enforcing campaign finance violations and most recently levied a $2,000 fine against the inaugural committee for Mills, a Democrat, for continuing to raise funds to pay for her inauguration after a legal deadline.

The commission has also levied fines against ballot question committees for deceptive practices or the misreporting of the source of campaign cash in recent years, including levying a record $500,000 fine for a failed York County casino campaign in November of 2017.

Commissioners are sometimes required to recuse themselves for conflicts of interest, as was the case in the recent $500 fine against a 2016 political action committee headed by House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport. While the vote on that fine was an unanimous 3-0, Meri Lowry, a Portland Democrat, sat out the vote because she had contributed to Gideon’s U.S. Senate primary campaign. Gideon is among four Democrats hoping to be her party’s nominee to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, in November.

Leaders in the Maine Legislature and Mills have, for more than 21 months, been unable to settle on a nominee to fill the seat meant for an independent or third-party commissioner. State law requires the commission have no more than two members from any political party as means to ensure fairness in decisions.

Jonathan Wayne, said there was little doubt the commission functions best when it is at full strength but also said he believed lawmakers were working to fill the vacant seats on the panel before the end of the current legislative session, expected in either April or May.

This story will be updated.

