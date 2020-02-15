Cony's Brayden Barbeau recovers the loose ball from Lawrence's Dylan Martin-Hachey in a Class A North quarterfinal game Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Morning Sentinel photo by Michael G. Seamans

AUGUSTA – It’s back to the Class A North semifinals for the Cony boys basketball team.

Dakota Dearborn scored a game-high 22 points, and the second-seeded Rams held off No. 7 Lawrence 66-57 in the regional quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center Saturday night.

Cony (15-4) will play No. 3 Medomak Valley, and will try to reach the A North final after falling short in its previous three attempts. Cony lost to Oceanside in 2017, Hampden in 2018 and Lawrence last season.

Luke Briggs added 17 points for Cony, while Simon McCormick scored 15.

Dylan Martin-Hachey had 20 points and Dylan Coombs scored 12 for Lawrence (8-11), which threatened the Rams through most of the contest. Cony led 50-47 after three, and the Bulldogs came within a basket of the lead several times before the Rams pulled away in the final two minutes.

