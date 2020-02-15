AUGUSTA — The reigning Class D state champions got their title defense off to a flying start.
Undefeated and top-seeded Forest Hills used a 33-0 second quarter to blow out No. 8 Seacoast Christian 86-29 in the Class D South quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center. Senior Hunter Cuddy scored 19 points in the victory for the Tigers (19-0) and reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career with one of his five first-half 3-pointers.
Parker Desjardins added a team-high points for Forest Hills, who will face Temple Academy in the regional semifinals.
After leading 25-10 through one quarter, Forest Hills held Seacost Christian without a point for more than two full quarters of play until the final minute of the third period.
John Lorentz led Seacoast Christian (4-15) with eight points.
This story will be updated.
