AUGUSTA – The Rangeley girls basketball team started its quest for a state title with a 49-24 win over Vinalhaven in a Class D South quarterfinal game Saturday morning at the Augusta Civic Center.

The No. 2 Lakers (17-2) will meet No. 3 Valley in the semifinals Thursday in Augusta. The Cavaliers beat No. 6 Forest Hills 39-24 earlier Saturday morning. No. 7 Vinalhaven finished 4-15.

An 11-0 run in the middle of the first quarter gave Rangeley the lead, and the Lakers never looked back. Sophomore guard Winnie LaRochelle led the Lakers with 16 points, followed by Lauren Eastlack with 13 points. Vinalhaven was led by Jordan Hoose with 8 points.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: