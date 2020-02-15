Varsity Maine
Complete coverage of 2020 high school basketball tournament
All of the game updates, feature stories, columns, videos and podcasts in one place.
Pearson, Huff lead Witches to regional semis.
Sakaguchi scores game-winning basket in final seconds to lift Bereans.
Cavaliers shake off early rust, Tigers to reach regional semifinals.
Lakers continue to overcome adversity in quest for crown.
Cuddy reaches 1,000 point milestone in rout, joining Desjardins in the exclusive company.
Tigers' Hunter Cuddy reaches 1,000 points for his career.
From spectacle to unsavory, Tigers try to walk a fine line, Travis Barrett writes.
Black Bears pull off big upset in region, head to semifinals.
Panthers turned aside upset-minded Skowhegan in Class A North quarterfinal game.
No. 3 Panthers pull out quarterfinal win in overtime.
Second-seeded Rams faced tough challenge, but hung on to take Class A North quarterfinal victory.
Second-seeded Rams march on to semifinals, where Medomak awaits
Rams advance to regional semifinals.
The Rams outlast Lawrence in A North quarterfinal, and the road gets even tougher now, Travis Lazarczyk writes.
Jumpei Sakaguchi steal and layup lifts Bereans to regional semifinals.
Sophomore guard scores 11 points to help Cavaliers get to the semifinals.