Monmouth Academy has announced the following students were named to its first semester honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — Summa cum laude: Libby Clement, Jordyn Gowell, Natalie Grandahl, Elyse Homer, Kaitlin Hunt, Gabriel Martin, Thomas Neal, Friedemann Saenger, Alexis Trott, Madison Wright and Edmund Zuis.
Magna cum laude: Annalyse Lewis.
Cum laude: Violette Beaulieu, Benjamin Fox and Daan Overbeek.
Juniors — Summa cum laude: Alicen Burnham, Chloe Dwinal, Abby Flanagan, Delaney Houston, Jason Kulinski, Stella Libby, Hayden Luce, Rhayna Poulin, Mya Sirois and Grace Vierling.
Magna cum laude: Jocelyn Coffin, Emma Johnson, Sophie Jones, Jared Martin and Lydia Roy.
Cum laude: Ace Blundon, Kylie Brown, Clarissa Estrada and Evan Hasenfus.
Sophomores — Summa cum laude: Alexa Allen and Averi Beaudoin.
Magna cum laude: Megan Ham and Lily Turcotte.
Cum laude: Natalie Aube, Lillian Bell, Dalton Delorme, Crystal Frandsen, Ethan Handley, Casey Kaplan, Nicholas Levesque, Mara Poulin, Taylor Truman and Jacob Umberhind.
Freshmen — Summa cum laude: Holly Hunt.
Magna cum laude: Olivia Degen and Mia Luce.
Cum laude: Megan Blasius, Brosnan Comeau, Christine Downs, Owen Harding, Ostin Hasenfus-Smith, Adam Knell, Grace Levesque and Kerstin Paradis.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Wood use keeps our energy dollars here at home
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 15
-
Editorials
View from Away: Interest on federal debt expected to soar in next decade
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Community
Veilleux to play Elomire in Dean College production