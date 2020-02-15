Monmouth Academy has announced the following students were named to its first semester honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — Summa cum laude: Libby Clement, Jordyn Gowell, Natalie Grandahl, Elyse Homer, Kaitlin Hunt, Gabriel Martin, Thomas Neal, Friedemann Saenger, Alexis Trott, Madison Wright and Edmund Zuis.

Magna cum laude: Annalyse Lewis.

Cum laude: Violette Beaulieu, Benjamin Fox and Daan Overbeek.

Juniors — Summa cum laude: Alicen Burnham, Chloe Dwinal, Abby Flanagan, Delaney Houston, Jason Kulinski, Stella Libby, Hayden Luce, Rhayna Poulin, Mya Sirois and Grace Vierling.

Magna cum laude: Jocelyn Coffin, Emma Johnson, Sophie Jones, Jared Martin and Lydia Roy.

Cum laude: Ace Blundon, Kylie Brown, Clarissa Estrada and Evan Hasenfus.

Sophomores — Summa cum laude: Alexa Allen and Averi Beaudoin.

Magna cum laude: Megan Ham and Lily Turcotte.

Cum laude: Natalie Aube, Lillian Bell, Dalton Delorme, Crystal Frandsen, Ethan Handley, Casey Kaplan, Nicholas Levesque, Mara Poulin, Taylor Truman and Jacob Umberhind.

Freshmen — Summa cum laude: Holly Hunt.

Magna cum laude: Olivia Degen and Mia Luce.

Cum laude: Megan Blasius, Brosnan Comeau, Christine Downs, Owen Harding, Ostin Hasenfus-Smith, Adam Knell, Grace Levesque and Kerstin Paradis.

filed under:
Monmouth Academy, monmouth maine, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles