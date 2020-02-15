The Skating Association of Maine will host Skate Your Heart Out, a state-wide skating competition for those age 3 to adult, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell.

The event is sponsored by the Skating Association of Maine and is free and open to the public, according to a news release from the association.

This is the 14th year the association has hosted an event that serves as the Compete USA Basic Skills Competition. The competition scheduled for Valentine’s Day weekend is designed to attract more people to the sport and provide fans the opportunity to enjoy a local skating competition.

“As the sport of figure skating continues to grow this is a great event to showcase some of Maine’s most talented skaters. We believe this event is a fun and exciting way to provide local fans with a chance to experience a competition in person. These athletes work extremely hard all year and we hope that people in the community will come out to support our up-and-coming skaters,” said Melissa Emerson, membership committee chair and Skate Your Heart Out co-chair at the Skating Association of Maine, according to the release.

Participants from age 5 to adult are scheduled to compete in the following events:

• Basic Skills Elements and Programs (SPS-BS 6);

• Free Skate Elements and Programs (Pre FS-FS 6);

• Excel Compulsory Elements and Free Skate Programs;

• Well Balanced Compulsory Elements & Free Skate Programs;

• Adult Elements and Programs (Adult 1-Bronze);

• Moves in the Field (Standard and Adult);

• Solo Dance (Standard and Adult);

• Compulsory (School) Figures (Standard and Adult);

• Showcase: Solo, Duet, Small Group (Standard and Adult); and

• Team Compulsory Elements.

To learn more about the Skating Association of Maine and upcoming skating lessons, learn to play hockey and camps, visit maineskaters.com.

