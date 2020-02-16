Morning Sentinel photo by Michael G. Seamans

Staff writers Travis Barrett, Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant break down the Class A North boys quarterfinals from the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the opening day of the Class D South regional tournament and some notable Class B games.

Related

Access our comprehensive basketball tournament coverage

Listen to the entire podcast below.

 

 

filed under:
tourney 20

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles