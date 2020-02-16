Staff writers Travis Barrett, Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant break down the Class A North boys quarterfinals from the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the opening day of the Class D South regional tournament and some notable Class B games.
Listen to the entire podcast below.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Center Court, Day 2
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Tens of thousands of Mainers may face exposure to excessive levels of arsenic
-
Varsity Maine
Class A North boys: Hampden survives Mt. Blue’s upset bid
-
Varsity Maine
Class A North boys: Brewer stops Messalonskee in quarterfinals
-
Varsity Maine
Skiing: Falmouth, Mt. Blue win Class A Alpine titles