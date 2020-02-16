Two men were stabbed at a party early Sunday morning in Old Orchard Beach, police there say.

Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a private residence at 15 Carll Avenue and found two 20-year-old men with stab wounds. One went to Maine Medical Center, and another was treated and released at the scene.

The male victims live at the house, and were stabbed by a single male suspect during an altercation at the residence, police said in a news release Sunday. The authorities are declining to release the names of the victims and the suspect.

The Old Orchard Beach Police Department interviewed several witnesses, but is still investigating the incident. No one is in custody.

Anyone who can provide more information may call the department at 207-934-4911.

