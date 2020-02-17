AUGUSTA — The second-seeded Waynflete boys basketball team took care of business in the quarterfinals.
Led by 16 points from Dominick Campbell, the Flyers rolled to a 55-29 win over No. 10 Traip in their first appearance of the Class C South regional tournament on Monday at the Augusta Civic Center. Waynflete (18-1) will meet No. 3 Boothbay in the regional semifinals on Thursday.
Traip saw its season end with a 9-11 mark, including a pair of regular-season losses to Waynflete.
“We’ll take the win,” Waynflete coach Rich Henry said. “It’s different on this court, especially against the old adage of a team you’ve beaten twice and are playing on a neutral floor. I tip my cap to Traip. They battled the whole way.”
The Flyers pulled away from a pesky Traip squad in the third quarter, outscoring the Rangers 14-2 in the period to turn a 10-point halftime lead into a comfortable cushion. Waynflete outscored Traip 26-10 after halftime.
Jared Johnson added 15 points in the win, while Diraige Dahia scored 13 more.
Treshaun Brown led Traip with 11 points.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Class C South boys: Winthrop cruises to win over Monmouth
-
Varsity Maine
Video: Winthrop’s Ryan Baird talks about team’s win over Monmouth in return to Civic Center
-
Varsity Maine
Video: Winthrop coach Todd MacArthur breaks down his team’s defense in win over Monmouth
-
Varsity Maine
Video: NYA’s Te’Andre King talks about his big night in Class C South quarterfinals
-
Varsity Maine
Class C South boys: NYA too much for Richmond