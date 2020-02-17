Waynflete’s Diraige Dahia, left, runs into Traip Academy’s Will Davis during a Class C South quarterfinal game Monday at the Augusta Civic Center. Kennebec Journal photo by Andy Molloy

AUGUSTA — The second-seeded Waynflete boys basketball team took care of business in the quarterfinals.

Led by 16 points from Dominick Campbell, the Flyers rolled to a 55-29 win over No. 10 Traip in their first appearance of the Class C South regional tournament on Monday at the Augusta Civic Center. Waynflete (18-1) will meet No. 3 Boothbay in the regional semifinals on Thursday.

Traip saw its season end with a 9-11 mark, including a pair of regular-season losses to Waynflete.

“We’ll take the win,” Waynflete coach Rich Henry said. “It’s different on this court, especially against the old adage of a team you’ve beaten twice and are playing on a neutral floor. I tip my cap to Traip. They battled the whole way.”

The Flyers pulled away from a pesky Traip squad in the third quarter, outscoring the Rangers 14-2 in the period to turn a 10-point halftime lead into a comfortable cushion. Waynflete outscored Traip 26-10 after halftime.

Jared Johnson added 15 points in the win, while Diraige Dahia scored 13 more.

Treshaun Brown led Traip with 11 points.

