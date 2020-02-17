AUGUSTA – Senior captain Camden Harmon scored a team-high 21 points, including 12 from behind the 3-point arc, and the No. 3 Greenville boys basketball team rolled past No. 6 Pine Tree Academy 52-37 in a Class D South quarterfinal game Monday morning at the Civic Center.

Jack Morehouse scored 17 points for the Lakers (10-9).

Senior Chris Amisi scored 21 points and Riquerme Morales added 13 to lead the Breakers (9-10).

