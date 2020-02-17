AUGUSTA – Defending Class D South champ Greenville made a strong impression in its tournament opener Monday, routing North Haven 59-14 in a Class D South girls basketball quarterfinal game.
Senior forward Halle Pelletier led all scorers with 27 points while Morgan Noyes added 11 for Greenville. Jessica Pomerleau scored 10 points for the Lakers as well.
The top-seeded Lakers (17-2) will play No. 4 Seacoast Christian (12-6) in a regional semifinal at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Greenville is in at least a regional semifinal for a third straight season. The Lakers lost to Southern Aroostook in the Class D final last year.
The eighth-seeded Hawks finished 6-12.
