EMBDEN – Leonard “Lenny” T. Rich, 66, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Bangor.

He was born on April 7, 1953, in Bar Harbor, the son of Leon and Winifred Rich. He lived in Central Maine most of his life, spending 10 years in Waterville and the last seven at MAC Residential Services, Inc. in Embden.

Lenny was a happy, fun-loving guy. He had a great sense of humor and liked to shake hands and make friends wherever he went. He enjoyed smelling good, dressing well, and telling others he was getting ready for a hot date! He enjoyed fishing especially with his friend Lenny, camping with Ray and Kevin, and loved to go ice fishing with Travis and Joann. He liked food and enjoyed all kinds of meat, especially deer meat.

Lenny loved to work. He liked putting on his dickies every morning, getting his thermos filled with coffee and having his lunch ready to go. He was part of the Skills, Inc. L. C. Dill Center in Skowhegan for 29 years and was a dedicated volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program.

He enjoyed activities and outings, with the Special Olympics being a big part of his life. He was very artistic with painting, woodworking and building birdhouses. He was loved and thought highly of by his caregivers and will be missed very much.

He is survived by his sister, Wilma Elliott of Florida, half sister, Lois Jones of North Carolina; several cousins and many special friends.

Lenny’s MAC family will be hosting a celebration of Lenny’s life for the community at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Calvary Pentecostal Church, 160 Old Point Ave., Madison.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, please donate towards

Lenny’s headstone to:

Shorey-Nichols

Funeral Home

191 Hartland Ave.

Pittsfield, Maine 04967

