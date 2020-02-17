Staff writers Travis Barrett, Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant break down the Class C South boys quarterfinals from the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the final day of the Class D South regional tournament.
Listen to the entire podcast below.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Legislative has failed with home care
-
Local & State
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 18
-
Letters to the Editor
Drugs are easier to get than books
-
Letters to the Editor
Bloomberg has produced results
-
Opinion
Time for a fresh voice in Senate