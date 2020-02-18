PORTLAND – Using an explosive combination of outside shooting and board-crashing second-chance points, Maranacook outscored Lake Region 24-9 in the second quarter and rolled to a 64-40 Class B South semifinal win Tuesday at the Portland Expo.

Maranacook (18-2) will go for its first B South title in Friday’s 3:45 p.m. regional final against No. 6 Wells (10-10) at the Cross Insurance Arena. Maranacook won state Class B titles playing out of the East in 2006 and 2008. Wells, which beat No. 7 Cape Elizabeth, 49-36 in Tuesday’s other semifinal, is playing in its fourth straight regional final, winning in 2017 and 2018.

Tim Worster (team-high 20 points) made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Then Casey Cormier worked inside for six points.

Cash McClure suffered a bloody nose in the second quarter and had to seek medical attention in the athletic trainer’s room but came back for two inside baskets later in the quarter. Playing the rest of the game with gauze stuffed in both nostrils, McClure finished with 19 points.

Skyler Boucher added 10 points with a pair of first-half 3-pointers and led a team defensive effort that held Lake Region’s 6-6 Evan Willey scoreless in the first half. Willey finished with 11 points. Isaac McDonald led Lake Region in scoring with 14 points off the bench.

