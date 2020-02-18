AUGUSTA — The Traip Academy and North Yarmouth Academy girls basketball teams split during the regular season. The playoff rubber match was no contest.

Marlee Sumsion scored 10 points, Kiki Huntress scored nine and No. 11 Traip romped its way to an upset in the Class C South quarterfinals, beating No. 3 NYA 48-27 at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Rangers’ height inside, namely the 6-foot-3 Gracie Salema, 6-1 Hannah Thorsen and 6-1 Sumsion, overwhelmed the Panthers (16-4) from the opening tip. Traip (10-10) scored 25 of the game’s first 27 points, including 23 in a row, and was in front 30-11 at halftime.

The Rangers outrebounded NYA 24-16 in the first half, and had a 7-2 advantage in offensive boards. Salema finished with 12 rebounds for Traip, while Huntress and Jen McCluskey had six apiece.

Katherine Larson scored 10 points for NYA, while Serena Mower added seven.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: