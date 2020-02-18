PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Bryan Rust had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker, Teddy Blueger and Anthony Angello also scored as Pittsburgh moved past Washington into first place in the Metropolitan Division. Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots while picking up his 13th win in his last 17 games.

Crosby had his 34th career game with at least four points, most among active players. He has seven goals and 16 assists in 13 games since returning from missing 28 games because of core muscle surgery on Jan. 14. He is currently on a five-game point streak with three goals and eight assists in that span.

Auston Matthews scored his 43rd goal for the Maple Leafs and Kyle Clifford scored his seventh of the season and first since he was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. The Maple Leafs lost for the third time in four games, and have just three wins in their last nine.

FLYERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 1: Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, and Philadelphia beat visiting Columbus, which has lost six straight.

Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Philippe Myers and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, who moved a point ahead of Columbus and into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets.

Philadelphia won despite setting a season low with 15 shots on goal. The Flyers’ Carter Hart stopped 28 of 29 shots.

BLUES 3, DEVILS 0: Ivan Barbashev scored twice and host St. Louis snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak.

Jaden Schwartz also scored and Jordan Binnington made 17 saves for his seventh career shutout and second this season as the defending Stanley Cup champions and Western Conference leaders won for the first time since Feb. 4.

Louis Domingue made 36 saves for the Devils, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 1: Andrei Svechnikov and Nino Niederreiter each scored in the second period for Carolina.

Jordan Staal scored a goal in the first, and Sebastian Aho added a goal in the third and Justin Faulk had two assists as Carolina won its fourth straight in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Hurricanes moved into the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, tying Columbus with 72 points with two games in hand.

Goalie Petr Mrazek made 28 saves and improved to 9-1-0 against the Predators.

Ryan Johansen scored a goal for the Predators, who snapped a three-game winning streak.

RED WINGS 4, CANADIENS 3: Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal with 5:15 remaining in regulation to cap a three-goal third period as Detroit rallied to beat visiting Montreal.

NOTES

BLUES: Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement that he is “on the road to recovery.”

Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed during the first period of a game Feb. 11 after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California, where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday.

The Blues put Bouwmeester on long-term injured reserve, which gives them salary-cap relief, and took a step toward filling his spot on the blue line by acquiring defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 second-round pick and conditional 2021 fourth-round pick.

Scandella, 29, was traded for the second time this season. He has 12 points in 51 games with the Buffalo Sabres and Canadiens.

HURRICANES-RANGERS: The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julian Gauthier.

Keane, 20, has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 49 games at the American Hockey League level with Hartford this season, ranking him first among rookie AHL defensemen in goals. The 6-foot, 187-pound Keane was a third-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 draft.

Gauthier, 22, had appeared in five games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut against the New York Islanders in October. The 6-4, 226-pound forward had 103 points (69 goals) in 184 career AHL games with Charlotte and helped the Checkers win the Calder Cup in 2019. He was a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2016.

CAPITALS-SHARKS: The Washington Capitals bolstered their blue line by acquiring veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks.

Washington sent Colorado’s 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 third-rounder to San Jose for the pending unrestricted free agent. The Sharks are keeping half of Dillon’s salary and cap hit to facilitate the move.

