AUGUSTA — Local names dot the list of this year’s Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball semifinalists.
The top 10 candidates for the honor given to the state’s top senior player were revealed Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center, shortly before the start of the Class A North girls semifinals.
On the girls side, Mt. Blue’s Lexi Mittelstadt and Messalonskee’s Gabrielle Wener were included in a field also made up of Oxford Hills’s Julia Colby, Stearns’s Katie Alley, South Portland’s Maggie Whitmore, Gray-New Gloucester’s Jordan Grant, Greely’s Brooke Obar, Freeport’s Caroline Smith, Oxford Hills’s Cecelia Dieterich and Penobscot Valley’s Lexi Ireland.
On the boys side, Cony’s Simon McCormick made the list, as did Bonny Eagle’s Zach Maturo, Caribou’s Parker Deprey, Ellsworth’s Jackson Curtis, Bangor’s Henry Westrich, Greely’s Logan Bagshaw, Hampden Academy’s Bryce Lausier, Hermon’s Isaac Varney, North Yarmouth Academy’s Te’Andre King and Sanford’s Leyton Bickford.
This story will be updated.
