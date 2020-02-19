AUGUSTA — The Forest Hills boys basketball team is back in the regional finals.

Overcoming a halftime deficit, the top-seeded Tigers put together a big run in the third quarter en route to a 54-39 win over No. 4 Temple Academy in the Class D South semifinals Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Reigning Class D state champion Forest Hills (20-0) will meet No. 3 Greenville in the regional final on Saturday. The Lakers were upset winners over No. 2 Rangeley in the day’s other semifinal matchup.

Parker Desjardins scored 11 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter as the Tigers erased a 23-20 halftime lead for Temple (9-11).

Marko Ajvaz led the Bereans with 16 points, while Dragan Jovanovich added 12.

