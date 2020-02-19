Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The ELM, 21 College Ave., Waterville.
The band is a high-energy musical event is a note-perfect, visually accurate recreation of one of the greatest rock ’n’ roll bands of all time.
Tickets start at $15.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-5101 or visit theelmme.com.

