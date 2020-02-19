BANGOR — Hermon built an early lead and then held on to take a 47-34 win over Old Town in a Class B North girls basketball semifinal game Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center.

No. 1 seed Hermon, now 19-1, will face No. 2 Waterville (19-1) in the regional championship at 2 p.m., Saturday at Cross Insurance Center. No. 4 Old Town ends the season at 14-6.

The win gave the Hawks a three-game sweep over the Coyotes this season. The key was defense, Hermon coach Chris Cameron said, and not allowing Old Town shooters to take shots where they’re comfortable.

“We know what they like to do and where they like to score from,” Cameron said.

Page Plissey led a balanced Hemon offense with 13 points. Megan Tracy added 12 points for the Hawks.

In this game, familiarity worked in Hermon’s favor, Cameron said.

“It’s kind of the common theme with us and Old Town. This group knows each other very well,” Cameron said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: