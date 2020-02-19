AUGUSTA – The gap has narrowed significantly, but Greenville proved once again that it’s still the namesake nemesis of rejuvenated Rangeley in Class D South boys basketball.

Camden Harmon scored a team-high 19 points and 6-foot-2 center Adam Ethier added a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) to lead No. 3 Greenville past No. 2 Rangeley, 51-46, in a regional semifinal Wednesday morning at the Civic Center.

“For the year (Ethier’s) points per game average isn’t that high, but he averages 10 rebounds a game,” Greenville coach Joseph Pelletier said. “He does all the dirty work and doesn’t get the benefit from it. To see him show up in a big game like this, awesome.”

It marked the third consecutive season the Greenville Lakers ousted the Rangeley Lakers in the tournament. Greenville took the previous two meetings – both quarterfinal games – by a combined 111-60.

This one was much, much closer, but the end result was all too familiar for Rangeley.

“The Lakers versus Lakers battle, it’s been a tough one,” said Rangeley senior guard Nolan Boone, who scored a game-high 21 points. “They just have a little more experience than we do, but I thought we were evenly matched this year.”

Greenville (11-9) will play either Forest Hills or Temple Academy in the regional final at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, also at the Civic Center.

Rangeley finished 16-4 and exits the tournament knowing it was oh-so-close to reaching a regional final.

Rangeley trailed by as many as five early in the fourth quarter but it surged ahead 46-45 when Boone buried a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:40 left in regulation.

“We were right there,” Rangeley coach Jeff LaRochelle said.

And then it wasn’t.

Ethier scored a tough inside basket and Greenville made its free throws in the final minute – many as a result of drawing fouls off tough offensive rebounds – to pull out victory.

“Our defense got a little lax,” said Rangeley junior Kenny Thompson, who scored 13 points. “It’s going to happen. We played two days ago (quarterfinal victory over Vinalhaven) and I think we just a got a little tired in the end.”

Added LaRochelle: “It’s a 32-minute game and it came down to the final minute. We fought for 30 minutes, 31 minutes. We can’t ask any more from the kids. A break here or there, one balls roll in, we get it.”

Rangeley never got that break, but it threatened to run away with the game with a strong start.

Rangeley opened the game with an 11-3 run, highlighted by six points from Boone.

Greenville, however, answered with an 11-2 run of its own to take a 14-13 lead after the first quarter.

Ethier and senior captain Chris Caiazzo connected for several big shots in the spurt.

“Greenville came to play, they didn’t roll over down 11-3,” LaRochelle said. “They kept to their gameplan. .. It’s been a problem for us at times this year. We start to take the lead, than jack shots. We did it again (Wednesday).”

