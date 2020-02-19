Helen Tutwiler, chairwoman of the Kennebec County Republican Committee, has announced that the following municipalities will participate in a joint caucus on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Gardiner Boys & Girls Club, on Pray Street, in Gardiner: Albion, Augusta, Belgrade, Benton, Chelsea, China, Clinton, Farmingdale, Fayette, Gardiner, Litchfield, Manchester, Monmouth, Mount Vernon, Oakland, Pittston, Readfield, Rome, Sidney, Vienna, Waterville, Wayne, Winslow and Winthrop, according to a news release from Tutwiler.

Voter registration will run from 9 to 10 a.m.

At the general session beginning at 10 a.m., attendees will hear from First District Congressional Candidate Jay Allen and Second District Congressional candidates Adrian Bennett, Eric Brakey and Dale Crafts, as well as Legislative and County candidates.

Municipal caucuses will begin at 11 a.m.

All Republicans in Kennebec County are invited to participate in the general session.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the state convention, elect members to the Kennebec County Republican Committee, and organize for the upcoming elections. All Augusta Republicans are urged to attend this event.

The state convention will be held on May 1 and 2 at the Augusta Civic Center. The platform will be debated and voted on, as well as electing delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention. This is an opportunity for local Republicans to meet and speak with those who are running for office at all levels.

For more information, contact Tutwiler at 441-0610 or [email protected].

