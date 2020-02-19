Staff writers Travis Barrett, Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant break down the Class A North boys and girls semifinals from the Augusta Civic Center, as well as the Class B North semifinals in Bangor. They also preview Thursday’s Class C South semifinal matchups.
Listen to the entire podcast below.
