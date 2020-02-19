Humane Society Waterville Area asks members of the community to take dogs on sleepovers as part of a groundbreaking study of foster care that will help save the lives of homeless dogs across the country, according to a news release from the society.

The program, Slumber Pups, was designed to make participation easy. No prior experience is needed, and participants will be provided with everything needed for a successful sleepover. Individuals interested in the program should attend the launch orientation at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the humane society at 10 Webb Road, and fill out an application online at hswa.org.

The goal of this 100-shelter nationwide study, carried out by Arizona State University and funded by Maddie’s Fund, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, is to learn more about how fostering programs affect dogs as well as shelter staff and volunteers.

Foster programs of any length help reduce stress for dogs in kennels and provide them with enrichment and increase their visibility in the community with potential adopters. They provide shelters with valuable insight on dogs’ personalities and their behavior outside a shelter environment.

“Similar programs at shelters across the country have been enormously successful,” said Julia Sidelinger, Outreach coordinator at HSWA, according to the release. “We are excited to introduce this in our community.”

“Foster care is the gold standard for lifesaving and we consider foster caregivers as the VIPs,” said Mary Ippoliti-Smith, Executive Leadership Team of Maddie’s Fund. “These types of programs are a great way to connect the community with shelter pets.”

For more information, call 873-2430, email [email protected] or visit its website.

