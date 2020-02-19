The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, working with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, secured substantial dispositions for three cases involving drug trafficking, unlawful sexual contact and burglary and thefts.

A Madison man will spend 18 months in prison for trafficking illicit drugs in and around Somerset County.

Timmy Smith, 43, of East Madison Road, was sentenced Jan. 29 to six years with all but 18 months suspended after pleading guilty to aggravated trafficking in the scheduled drug fentanyl, a Class B felony, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster. A Somerset County Grand Jury also charged Smith with endangering the welfare of a minor, a class D misdemeanor, Lancaster said Wednesday in a press release.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of drugs in and around the county, the Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 6, 2019, searched Smith’s home at 994 East Madison Road in Madison, according to Lancaster.

The substantial disposition of that case is one of three the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division, “working in conjunction with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, was able to secure … after working diligently investigating drug, sex and property crimes in Somerset County,” Lancaster said.

Smith will be on probation for two years after completing his sentence, he said.

In another case, Robert Smith, of St. Albans, was sentenced Feb. 4 in Somerset County Superior Court to 10 years in prison, with all but 3 1/2 years suspended, for unlawful sexual contact with a child under 12. He is not related to Timmy Smith, Lancaster said.

In February 2019, Robert Smith, 62, who had a previous conviction for gross sexual assault for which he served three years in prison, was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual contact, according to Lancaster. He is listed on the Sex Offender Registry as a lifetime registrant and will be on probation for six years after he completes his jail sentence.

Meanwhile, Robert Tucker, 50, will serve 55 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to burglary and theft on Jan. 29.

On July 18, 2019, after a several-months-long investigation into numerous burglaries, thefts and automobile thefts in Anson, Bingham, Fairfield, Harmony, Madison, North Anson and Skowhegan, sheriff’s officers arrested Tucker, then of Moscow, according to Lancaster. He was indicted by a Somerset County Grand Jury on multiple counts of burglaries, all Class B felonies; theft, Class B felonies; theft, Class C felonies; theft by unauthorized use of property, a Class C felony; criminal mischief, a Class D misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, also a class D misdemeanor.

