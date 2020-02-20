AUGUSTA – Diraige Dahia scored a game-high 16 points and Dominick Campbell added 10 as the second-seeded Waynflete boys basketball team pushed aside No. 3 Boothbay, 53-41, in a Class C South semifinal game Thursday night at the Civic Center.

Waynflete (19-1) will play either top seed Winthrop or No. 4 North Yarmouth Academy in the regional final at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center.

The 6-foot-8 Campbell and 6-5 Jared Johnson (seven points) proved to be too much for the Seahawks to handle for much of the night.

Hunter Crocker scored 11 points and Ben Pearce added nine to lead the Seahawks (15-5).

The game was a rematch of a 2018 quarterfinal round game, which the Seahawks won after rallying from an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter.

