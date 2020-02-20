AUGUSTA – The defending state champs are still alive, and quite well, actually.
Glory Blethen scored 18 points and Kylie Brown added nine to lead the second-seeded Boothbay girls basketball team past No. 11 Traip Academy of Kittery, 46-32, in a Class C South semifinal game Thursday afternoon at the Civic Center.
The Seahawks – who are in a regional final for a third consecutive season – will face either Winthrop or Old Orchard Beach in the regional final at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center.
Addy Hale had eight points for the Rangers, who finished 10-11.
This story will be updated.
