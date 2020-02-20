AUGUSTA – Kena Souza scored 19 points and Aaliyah WilsonFalcone added 14 to lead the No. 1 Winthrop girls basketball team past Old Orchard Beach, 62-36, in a Class C South semifinal game Thursday afternoon at the Civic Center.

Related Click here for complete 2020 basketball tournament coverage

The Ramblers (18-2) will play No. 2 Boothbay (18-2) in the C South final on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center.

No. 5 OOB finished 15-6.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: