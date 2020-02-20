Winthrop head coach Joe Burnham talks to his team during a timeout in a Class C South semifinal game Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan Buy this Photo

AUGUSTA – Kena Souza scored 19 points and Aaliyah WilsonFalcone added 14 to lead the No. 1 Winthrop girls basketball team past Old Orchard Beach, 62-36, in a Class C South semifinal game Thursday afternoon at the Civic Center.

Related

Click here for complete 2020 basketball tournament coverage

The Ramblers (18-2) will play No. 2 Boothbay (18-2) in the C South final on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center.

No. 5 OOB finished 15-6.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
old orchard beach seagulls, tourney 20, Winthrop Ramblers

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles