MEDFORD, Mass. — Madelyn Dwyer, of Manchester, was named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Tufts University.

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

filed under:
college news, manchester maine, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles