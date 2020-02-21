<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PORTLAND – The Maranacook boys basketball team showed it was the top seed in the Class B South tournament for a reason.

Cash McClure scored 23 points, Casey Cormier added 16, and the Black Bears reached their first Class B title game in 12 years with a 60-48 victory over No. 6 Wells in the B South final at the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday afternoon.

Related Click here for complete 2020 basketball tournament coverage

Skyler Boucher added nine for Maranacook (19-2), which will play for the title for the first time since beating Cape Elizabeth 56-46 in 2008.

Maranacook never trailed after the opening minutes, and strengthened its grip on the title with an 8-0 run that put it ahead 48-34 with 6:34 to play. McClure had 15 points in the first half, while Cormier scored nine in the second.

Nate Chandler had 12 points for Wells (10-11), while Covy Dufort, Caleb Corey and Gavyn Leighton had nine apiece.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: