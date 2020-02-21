Staff writers Travis Barrett, Travis Lazarczyk and Bill Stewart break down the Class A North boys and girls finals from the Augusta Civic Center, and they also preview Saturday’s Class D and Class C South regional title games.
Listen to the entire podcast below.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Center Court, Day 7
-
Local & State
Water main break closes most services at West Gardiner service plaza
-
Local & State
James Banks, longtime Portland school board member and savior of the Expo, dies at 80
-
Varsity Maine
Video: Cony coach T.J. Maines opens up on loss in regional championship game
-
Varsity Maine
Video: Bryce Lausier talks about Hampden’s Class A North championship win