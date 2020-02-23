OWLS HEAD — A sea, land, and air search conducted over the weekend failed to locate a missing Pennsylvania man whose footprints led to the shore behind a home on Hendrickson Point Road in Owls Head.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Thomas Hackett, 29, of Perkiomenville, Pa.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the missing person complaint about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The report said family members had arrived at another family’s vacant residence in Owls Head and found Hackett’s vehicle in the driveway.

Hackett’s relationship with the family had recently become troubled and they were not expecting his vehicle to be there. When deputies arrived, they found writings on the exterior of the residence that raised concerns about Hackett’s well-being.

Deputies checked around the property and found a single set of footprints leading to the water. A pair of shoes and food items had been left on the rocks near the water’s edge.

The sheriff’s office had received information that an unknown person was seen late Friday afternoon in a kayak between the Owls Head shore, Sheep Island, and north toward the Owls Head Lighthouse.

On Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies and the Maine Marine Patrol searched the area around the residence, along the shore and across to Sheep Island until darkness.

At sunrise Sunday, efforts were put in place for marine patrol personnel, an airplane, boats and the Maine State Police dive team to continue the search. Efforts continued throughout the day with additional help from the Owls Head Fire Department and Rockland Fire Department.

Hackett is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. There is no description of clothing he was wearing.

He was last seen at a Walmart in Pennsylvania at noon Thursday.

“We are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Mr. Hackett. Please call the Knox County Regional Communications Center at 207-593-9132 with any information that may pertain to him or the kayak seen that afternoon. Neither has been located,” Sheriff Tim Carroll said in a statement.

