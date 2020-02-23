WATERVILLE — The Planning Board is expected to consider a preliminary plan Monday for a 65-unit mobile home park on West River Road, between Village Green and Countryside mobile home parks

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St.

L/A Properties LLC, owned by Rick Breton, is proposing the mobile home park plan, which would be reviewed under the city’s site plan review and subdivision ordinance and a section of the zoning ordinance.

L/A Properties also is requesting the City Council rezone a 225-by-1,150-foot strip along Webb Road from Residential-B to Rural Residential, which would put the entire parcel in the Rural Residential Zone.

The zoning change is necessary to construct an access road from Webb Road to an expansion of Countryside Mobile Home Park.

The Planning Board can recommend zoning changes to the City Council, but it does not have authority to make zone changes. The council has that authority.

In other matters Monday, the board is expected to consider a request by William Dangler to rezone 3, 5 and 7 Park St. from Residential-D to Commercial-A so he can move People’s Salon & Spa, his hairdressing business, there. People’s is now located on Temple Street downtown. The Park Street properties are the site of the former Redington Funeral Home.

The board will consider an informal preapplication review from Trafton Properties Inc. for construction of a parking lot at 977 West River Road. The board would consider the request under the site plan review and subdivision ordinance.

The board also is scheduled to discuss the city’s plan to consider revisions to parts of the zoning ordinance to allow solar farms in the Rural Residential and Airport Industrial zones.

