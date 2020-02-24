At the beginning of the year, we announced that we will stop printing and distributing the Monday editions of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel beginning March 2. That day is almost here. Instead of delivering the Monday paper to your newspaper tube or doorstep, we will deliver it to your inbox.

If you’re not familiar with our ePapers, I encourage you to spend some time getting acquainted. They are exact replicas of the printed papers, with some added features, including an exclusive “Week in Photos” full page — a collection of our favorite staff photos from the past week. Every home delivery subscription comes with full access to the ePaper (and unlimited articles on CentralMaine.com), but you first need to create a username and password. Visit centralmaine.com/connect and follow the easy steps to connect your home delivery account for online access, or call us at 621-5700 for help.

Once your account is connected, you can access the ePapers — on Monday or any other day — from either the prominent link on the homepage of CentralMaine.com or from the email that arrives in your inbox each day by 4 a.m. (we deliver it on time no matter the weather).

Ceasing print publication on Mondays wasn’t an easy decision. If you’re reading this column in print right now, you’re most likely a seven-day home delivery customer. We know you love reading the paper in print, sharing sections, and spreading it out on the kitchen table over breakfast. We love that experience too. We also know that our loyal home delivery subscribers are the people who most deeply appreciate the power and importance of our journalism.

Already this year, we’ve produced important stories with impact, including our two-part “Deadly Shade of Green” series with exclusive reporting, photos and video by Michael G. Seamans — supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting — on renewable energy expansion projects and their impact on remote regions.

Sam Shepherd also exclusively reported on the state not offering barber license tests in several languages, including Arabic, leading to a forthcoming change this year that will benefit aspiring barbers.

And we hope you’re enjoying our daily bicentennial feature “On this date in Maine history” from former Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel copydesk chief Joe Owen.

The digital-only Monday strategy preserves that kind of journalism by preserving jobs. The savings in newsprint and delivery costs allows to maintain our current staffing level, and offsets declines in advertising and increased costs in other aspects of our business.

Still, we realize one thing is not easy to do in the ePaper — and that’s the puzzles. While all puzzles will be available in the Monday ePaper, we are also printing these features on the back of the Sunday Comics page as well. Look for the Crossword, Sudoku, Jumble, Cryptoquip and Horoscope starting in this weekend’s Central Maine Sunday. In addition, the coming week’s schedule of Movies on TV will be printed in the Saturday papers.

At this time, we have no intention to further reduce days of the week, and we are working urgently to bring new ideas to our advertisers and enroll more digital subscribers. We’re here to help you through the transition to digital-only Monday papers. Please take a moment to connect your account to get all the benefits included with your home delivery subscription.

Thank you for your continued support of our important work.

Lisa DeSisto is publisher of the Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Central Maine Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous