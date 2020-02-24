Portland police say a man was struck and killed Sunday afternoon by a passing train behind a home along St. John Street.

Someone walking along the tracks in the area of 400 St. John St. found a man lying on the ground bleeding and called police around 3:30 p.m., Portland police said.

Police say the man appeared to have been hit by a train, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man, but said he is believed to have been in 50s and homeless.

Several trains had passed by that area in a short period of time, and local police are working with Amtrak Police and Railroad Police from Pan Am Railways to determine which train struck the man.

Anyone with information about the man or the train that may have struck him should call police at 874-575.

This story will be updated.

